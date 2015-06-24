Tarheel Talk: October 29, 2107

Topic: Fathers Forever/Sigma Health Services

Guests: Glen Warren, Founder & Executive Director, Fathers Forever

James Ward, Founder & CEO, Sigma Health Services

This week’s show focuses on absent fathers and the support systems available to help them reconnect with their children and become better parents. Fathers Forever, a nonprofit organization that helps fathers with their parenting skills, job readiness and more, has joined forces with Sigma Health Services, an organization that provides mental health and substance abuse support. The groups are working with fathers who are transitioning from prison back into society.