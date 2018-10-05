Tar Heel Talk: September 30th, 2018
Topic: JDRF
According to the American Diabetes Association, about 1.25 million Americans have type 1 diabetes and an estimated 40,000 people will be newly diagnosed each year in the U.S. The Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or JDRF is working to change that and to find a cure for type 1 diabetes.
Guests:
- Kesha Dozier: Owner, The Chocolate Boutique
- Sarah Cunningham: Senior Development Manager, Triangle/Eastern NC Chapter of JDRF
- Heath Clayton: Board President, Triangle/Eastern NC Chapter of JDRF
- Chance Clayton: Has Type 1 Diabetes
- David McCartney: President, CARQUEST North America Of Advance Auto