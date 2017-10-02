Tar Heel Talk: October 2nd, 2017
Topic: Ravens in the Hood/ACS
Guests: Bella Church, Co-captain, Ravens in the Hood
Clay Baker, Co-captain, Ravens in the Hood
Patricia Earnhardt Tyndall, Community Development Manager, Southeast Region of the American Cancer Society.
Twelve local high school students are making their mark on the fight against cancer. Ravens In The Hood, a relay race team at Ravenscroft School has raised more than 80-thousand dollars for the American Cancer Society this year and more and 400-thousand since 2009. Ravens In the Hood was the only high school group participating in Hood to Coast, a 199-mile relay race in Oregon, and they raised more money than any other team this year. A local representative from the American Cancer Society discussed how these and other fundraising dollars go to help cancer research and patients.