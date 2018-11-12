Tar Heel Talk: October 28th, 2018

Topic: WGU- North Carolina

Guests:

Catherine Truitt: Chancellor, WGU North Carolina

Carla Wilkins: Student, WGU North Carolina

Studies show that only one out of every five North Carolina high school seniors will complete a 4-year degree within 6 years. This episode looks at an organization working to change that. WGU is a nonprofit, online university that makes earning a college degree more accessible and affordable. We hear from a mother of six who works full time and owns two businesses about her experience going back to college.