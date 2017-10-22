Tar Heel Talk: October 22, 2017

Topic: Two Muffins

Guests: Andrea Lockhart-Nixon, Author

Aaron Lockhart

This week’s guest has written a book based on real-life experiences of her son and is using it as a teaching tool for educators, parents and others dealing with sensitive topics such as obesity, exclusion, bullying and prejudice with children. It’s called “Two Muffins” and is the first in a series of books on “Aaron’s Journeys.” Aaron was bullied in elementary school, then he went from being bullied to being the bully. His anger and actions later landed him in jail. Now he and his mother are on a mission to raise awareness about bullying and prevent it from happening to other children.