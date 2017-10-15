Tar Heel Talk: October 15th, 2017

Topic: Early Childhood Development

Guest: Carol Miedema, CWM Consulting, Early Childhood Assessment and Advocacy

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, as many as one in four children through the age of five are at risk for a developmental delay or disability. Early identification is crucial and allows communities to intervene sooner, leading to more effective treatment during the preschool years. On this week’s episode we take a closer look at early childhood development from those developmental milestones, to resources for families who need support.