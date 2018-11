Topic: Heart & Soul Catering /Entrepreneurship

Cassandra D. Caldwell, Ph.D.

Chef & Owner

Heart & Soul Catering & Events

Studies show the average person will change careers about 5-7 times during their working life. But what happens when they hit that sweet spot– where their work experience, skills and passion all align? This week’s guest helps answer that and share tips on how we all can follow our dreams.