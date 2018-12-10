Tar Heel Talk: November 25th, 2018

Topic: Restoring a Generation

Guests:

Steve Sanders: Founder, Restoring a Generation

Michael Monk: Participant, Restoring a Generation

Michael Pearsall: Participant, Restoring a Generation

Studies show that at least 95 percent of people incarcerated in prisons will be released back to their communities at some point. Today’s show focuses on efforts to help make sure that transition is easier and successful. We hear from two men who spent time in federal prison and how they have turned their lives around and are helping others.