Tar Heel Talk: November 11th, 2018

Topic: Baby Boomers & Millennials

Beverly Mahone

Baby Boomer Expert and Author

Walk into just about any office throughout the country and you’ll notice a changing of the guard so to speak. Millennials are moving in as baby boomers prepare to head out and on to retirement. But, until the Boomers are gone, the two generations will have to co-exist. This week’s guest has written a book that outlines how to do that, entitled “The Baby Boomer, Millennial Divide: Making it Work at Work.”