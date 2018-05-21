Tar Heel Talk: May 13th, 2018
Topic: Community Health Coalition/ Minority Organ Donation
Guests:
- Carmelita Spicer, M.Ed.
- Dir. of Programs/Marketing for Community Health Coalition
- Julius Wilder, MD, PhD
- Gastroenterologist & Hepatologist, Duke Health
- Lewis Roland, PhD
- Needs a Kidney Transplant
- Tesca Kinard
- Heart Transplant Recipient
According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, 20 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant. And every 10 minutes another person is added to the transplant waiting list. On this week’s show we take closer look at how these numbers translate locally and in minority communities.