Tar Heel Talk: June 24th, 2018
Topic: Suicide Awareness
Dr. James Smith
Medical Director & Managing Partner
Carolina Partners Mental Healthcare
Matt Wolf, LCSW
Carolina Partners Mental Healthcare
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the US in 2016, claiming the lives of 45-thousand people. And with the recent passing of celebrities Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain, suicide is getting national attention. In this episode we have experts on hand to discuss suicide– the warning signs, causes and how we can help support someone who might be in crisis.