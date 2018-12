Topic: Safe Haven for Cats

Pam Miller: Founder & Pres, Safe Haven for Cats

Ginger Rice: Volunteer Coordinator, Safe Haven for Cats

If you are looking for a fury friend this holiday season, this week’s guests are here to help. We talk with Pam Miller, Founder & President of Safe Haven for Cats and Ginger Rice, Volunteer Coordinator. Safe Haven for Cats is a no-kill shelter in the Triangle area.