Tar Heel Talk: December 3rd, 2017
Topic: Local Holiday Gift Guide
Guests: Holly Van Apeldoorn, Marketing Director for Lafayette Village
Hannah Yeager, Manager, JuiceKeys
Chris Young, Owner, JuiceKeys
Kelly Young, Owner, JuiceKeys
Kesha Dozier, Owner, The Chocolate Boutique
As you continue planning your holiday shopping, there are efforts to encourage people to shop at locally-owned stores rather than national chains. It’s a win-win for the local economy keeping more money in the community and creating more jobs. This week’s guests discussed their local businesses and provided some gift ideas for the holiday season.