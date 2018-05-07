Tar Heel Talk: April 29th, 2018

Topic: Counseling & Mental Health

Guests:

Lorelei Lindow, Licensed Professional Counselor

Jennifer Wynn, Marriage and Family Therapist



Studies show there is a growing need for mental health services for children and youth. According the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, one in five children and adolescents experience a mental health problem during their school years. Things like stress, anxiety, bullying, family problems, depression, a learning disability, and alcohol and substance abuse. That same study shows that more support is needed for families and married couples as well. This week’s experts help us navigate the mental health system and all the services available.