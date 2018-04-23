Tar Heel Talk: April 22nd, 2018

Topic: The Red Cape Education Collaboration

Guests:

Nelson Oliver: Writer, Director, & Producer of The Red Cape

Cori Greer-Banks: 8th Grade Humanities Instructor, The Exploris School

LeRae Sikes Umfleet: Div. of Education & Outreach, NC Dept. of Natural & Cultural Resources

There is a little known piece of US history that originated right here in North Carolina. The 1898 Wilmington Race Riot marks the only violent overthrow of a government in United States history. And now there is a film that documents this event entitled, The Red Cape. We talk with the writer, director and produce of film. And we hear how he partnered with a Wake Co. teacher to help bring this film and history lesson to 8th grade students.