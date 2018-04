Topic: Communities in Schools

Robert Doreauk: Regional Director – External Affairs, AT&T

LaTeesa Allen: Interim Chief Programs Officer, Communities in Schools of North Carolina

Studies show that 97-percent of Communities in Schools Students are promoted to the next grade and this week we take a closer look at the organization and the work it’s doing to help at-risk youth in the classroom and beyond.

