HOLA: September 16, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM SEPTEMBER 16, 2018

Culture

We interviewed Jorge Archila, Consul General of Guatemala, who partnered with the city of Raleigh to provide a virtual tour of Guatemala.

Cultura

Entrevistamos a Jorge Archila, Cónsul General de Guatemala, que se asoció con la ciudad de Raleigh para ofrecer una visita virtual de Guatemala.

Latin Cooking

Chef Verónica will teach us how to make Tortilla Española.

Cocina Latina

La Chef Verónica nos enseñará a preparar Tortilla Española.

Latina Leader of the Week

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

We interviewed Sandra Gutiérrez from Guatemala. She is North Carolina’s only Latin cuisine writer that has won the Gourmand Award for the United States.

Líder Latina de la Semana

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Entrevistamos a Sandra Gutiérrez de Guatemala. Ella es la única escritora de cocina latina en Carolina del Norte que ganó Gourmand Award para Estados Unidos.

Health

Pediatrician Gabriela Mandariaga will talk to us about how children can get healthy meals.

Salud

La pediatra Gabriela Mandariaga nos hablará sobre cómo los niños pueden obtener comidas saludables.