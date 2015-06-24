HOLA: October 22, 2017

HIGHLIGHTS FROM OCTOBER 22

Latino Jewish Community

One of our goals is to bring awareness of the diversity within the Latino community. Our special guest is an Argentinian UNC professor that will share information about the Latino Jewish community and at the same time she will teach us how to make Knishes.

Comunidad Latina Judía

Uno de nuestros objetivos es crear conciencia de la diversidad que hay dentro de la comunidad Latina. Nuestra invitada especial es una profesora Argentina de UNC que nos dará información sobre la comunidad Latina judía y al mismo tiempo nos enseñará cómo hacer Knishes.

Non-Profit Organization

We interviewed Dan Rearick, Executive Director of Uniting NC and he will talk about the organization.

Organizaciones sin fines de Lucro

Entrevistamos a Dan Rearick, Director Ejecutivo de Uniting NC y nos contará acerca de la organización.

Non-Profit Organization

Dan Rearick and Ramiro Rodriguez will give us information about a successful program called Code The Dream.

Organizaciones sin fines de Lucro

Dan Rearick y Ramiro Rodríguez nos darán información sobre un programa muy exitoso llamado Code The Dream.

Latina Leader

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers



Our Latina Leader of the Week is Maria Guerra from Colombia. She is a general pediatrician.

Líder Latina

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas



Nuestra líder Latina de la semana es María Guerra de Colombia. Ella es un pediatra general.