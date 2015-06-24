HOLA: November 12, 2017

Photography – Peter Eversoll; Latin Cooking – Quindim; Health – Nutritional Food Chart; Latino Leader – Daniel Querron;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM NOVEMBER 5

PhotographyPeter Eversoll

We interviewed Peter Eversoll, a photographer who has travelled all over the world and has spent time on many social projects, including helping the Hispanic Community.

Fotografía

Entrevistamos a Peter Eversoll, un fotógrafo que ha viajado por todo el mundo y ha pasado tiempo en muchos proyectos sociales, incluyendo ayudar a la comunidad hispana.

Latin CookingQuindim

Chef Veronica will teach us how to make a Brazilian dessert called Quindim.

 

Cocina Latina

La Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer un postre brasileño llamado Quindim

Healthnutritional information

Many people want to eat healthier in the New Year. We invited a nutritionist to share information about the nutritional food chart.

Health

Muchas personas quieren comer más sano en el año nuevo. Hemos invitado a una nutricionista para compartir información sobre las tablas nutricionales.

 

Latino LeaderDaniel Guerron
Our Latino Leader of the week is Daniel Guerron from Ecuador. He works as a Professor and Doctor at Duke.

Líder Latino
Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Daniel Guerron de Ecuador. Trabaja como profesor y médico en Duke.

 

