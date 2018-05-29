HOLA: May 27, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM MAY 27, 2018

Organization

The Durham Bulls will participate again in a minor league initiative that really engage Hispanic communities in your local markets that is called Copa de la Diversión, Matt Suttor will tell us more about this initiative

Organización

Los Toros de Durham participarán nuevamente en una iniciativa de ligas menores que realmente involucra a las comunidades hispanas en sus mercados locales la cual es llamada Copa de la Diversión. Matt Suttor nos dirá más sobre esta iniciativa.

Art

North Ridge Country Club choose the best 25 artists from their art gala with their best work and Leticia Alvarez a Mexican artist was part of this beautiful exhibition.

Arte

North Ridge Country Club elige a los mejores 25 artistas de su gala de arte con su mejor trabajo y Leticia Álvarez, una artista mexicana formó parte de esta hermosa exposición.

Organization

We were at the department of natural and cultural resources of NC and interviewed Henry Stewart president of the NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce where gave information about the economic growth of Latinos in North Carolina

Organización

Estuvimos en el departamento de recursos naturales y culturales de Carolina del Norte y entrevistamos a Henry Stewart, presidente de la Cámara de Comercio de Hispana de Carolina del Norte, donde brindó información sobre el crecimiento económico de los latinos en Carolina del Norte.

Latina Leader of the Week

Our Latina Leader of the Week is Rocio Anderson form Ecuador. She is the Director of Health Education MCH and NICU Innovation at March Of Dimes.

Líder Latina de la Semana

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestra líder latina de la semana es Rocío Anderson de Ecuador. Ella es la Directora de Educación para la Salud MCH y NICU Innovation en March Of Dimes.