HOLA: May 13, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM MAY 13, 2018

Events

We are going to show a science fair organized by the Mexican consulate and different organizations that motivates kids on STEMS careers.

Eventos

Vamos a mostrar una feria de ciencias organizada por el consulado mexicano y diferentes organizaciones que motivan a los niños en las carreras de STEMS.

Holiday

We will show how people celebrated Cinco de Mayo in Raleigh and we will explain why we celebrate it here in the United States

Fiesta

Mostraremos cómo la gente celebró el Cinco de Mayo en Raleigh y explicaremos por qué lo celebramos aquí en los Estados Unidos.

Organization

Sponsored by: March of Dimes

March of Dimes will talk to us about their statewide campaign helping women and babies on having a healthy life.

Organización

Patrocinado por: March of Dimes



March of Dimes nos hablará sobre su campaña estatal para ayudar a mujeres y bebés a tener una vida saludable.

Latin Cooking

Chef JP made his own recipe for sweet Plantains, which is a food that many Latinos and Hispanics include in their diet.

Cocina Latina

El Chef JP hizo su propia receta de maduros dulces, que es un alimento que muchos Latinos e Hispanos incluyen en su dieta.

Latino Leader of the Week

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader of the week is Alfonso Ochoa from Mexico. He works at NetApp as a Senior Manager in support.

Líder Latino de la Semana

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Alfonoso Ochoa de México. Trabaja en NetApp como Gerente Senior en Soporte.