HOLA: May 13, 2018
Events – Science Fair; Holidays – Cinco de Mayo; Organization – Cinco de Mayo; Latin Cooking – Plantains; Latino Leader of the Week – Alfonso Ochoa;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM MAY 13, 2018
Events
We are going to show a science fair organized by the Mexican consulate and different organizations that motivates kids on STEMS careers.
Eventos
Vamos a mostrar una feria de ciencias organizada por el consulado mexicano y diferentes organizaciones que motivan a los niños en las carreras de STEMS.
Holiday
We will show how people celebrated Cinco de Mayo in Raleigh and we will explain why we celebrate it here in the United States
Fiesta
Mostraremos cómo la gente celebró el Cinco de Mayo en Raleigh y explicaremos por qué lo celebramos aquí en los Estados Unidos.
Organization
Sponsored by: March of Dimes
March of Dimes will talk to us about their statewide campaign helping women and babies on having a healthy life.
Organización
Patrocinado por: March of Dimes
March of Dimes nos hablará sobre su campaña estatal para ayudar a mujeres y bebés a tener una vida saludable.
Latin Cooking
Chef JP made his own recipe for sweet Plantains, which is a food that many Latinos and Hispanics include in their diet.
Cocina Latina
El Chef JP hizo su propia receta de maduros dulces, que es un alimento que muchos Latinos e Hispanos incluyen en su dieta.
Latino Leader of the Week
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the week is Alfonso Ochoa from Mexico. He works at NetApp as a Senior Manager in support.
Líder Latino de la Semana
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Alfonoso Ochoa de México. Trabaja en NetApp como Gerente Senior en Soporte.