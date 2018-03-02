HOLA: March 4, 2018
Bilingualism – Gerardo Santoyo; Health – Pediatrician; Latino Leader of the Week – Alexander Perez;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM MARCH 4, 2018
Bilingualism
Gerardo Santoyo, founder of MX Red Global, will talk to us about bilingualism.
Bilingüismo
El fundador de MX Red Global, Gerardo Santoyo, nos hablará sobre el bilingüismo.
Health
A pediatrician will tell us how to handle a child’s tantrum.
Salud
Una pediatra nos dirá cómo manejar las rabietas de los niños.
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
The Latino Leader of the Week is Alexander Perez. He is Chief of Pancreatic Surgery at Duke.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
El líder Latino de la semana es Alexander Pérez, jefe de cirugía pancreática en Duke.