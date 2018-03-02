HOLA: March 4, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM MARCH 4, 2018

Bilingualism

Gerardo Santoyo, founder of MX Red Global, will talk to us about bilingualism.

Bilingüismo

El fundador de MX Red Global, Gerardo Santoyo, nos hablará sobre el bilingüismo.

Health

A pediatrician will tell us how to handle a child’s tantrum.

Salud

Una pediatra nos dirá cómo manejar las rabietas de los niños.

Latino Leader

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

The Latino Leader of the Week is Alexander Perez. He is Chief of Pancreatic Surgery at Duke.

Líder Latino

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

El líder Latino de la semana es Alexander Pérez, jefe de cirugía pancreática en Duke.