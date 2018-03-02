HOLA: March 4, 2018

Bilingualism – Gerardo Santoyo; Health – Pediatrician; Latino Leader of the Week – Alexander Perez;

Click Here to Watch This Week's Episode

HIGHLIGHTS FROM MARCH 4, 2018

gerardo-santoyoBilingualism

Gerardo Santoyo, founder of MX Red Global, will talk to us about bilingualism.

 

Bilingüismo

El fundador de MX Red Global, Gerardo Santoyo, nos hablará sobre el bilingüismo.

pediatrician Health

A pediatrician will tell us how to handle a child’s tantrum.

 

Salud

Una pediatra nos dirá cómo manejar las rabietas de los niños.

Alexander PérezLatino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

The Latino Leader of the Week is Alexander Perez. He is Chief of Pancreatic Surgery at Duke.

Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

El líder Latino de la semana es Alexander Pérez, jefe de cirugía pancreática en Duke.