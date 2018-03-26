HOLA: March 25, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM MARCH 25, 2018

Information

We were at the Mexican Consulate to cover the grand opening of the education information window, which is operated in conjunction with NC State University.





Información

Estuvimos en el Consulado de México para cubrir la gran apertura de la ventana de información educativa, que se opera en conjunto con NC State University.

Latino Cooking

Chef JP will teach us how to make cheese sticks. The delicious snack is called “Tequeños” in Venezuela or “Palitos de queso” in Colombia.

Cocina Latina

Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer palitos de queso. La deliciosa merienda se llama “Tequeños” en Venezuela o “Palitos de queso” en Colombia.

Information

A pediatrician will share some advice for women that want to breastfeed their babies.





Información

Una pediatra compartirá algunos consejos para mujeres que desean amamantar a sus bebés.

Latino Leader

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader of the week is Edgar Lobaton, Ph.D. from Peru. He works at NC

State University.

Líder Latino

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder latino de la semana es Edgar Lobaton, Ph.D. de Peru. Él trabaja en NC State University.