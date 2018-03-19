HOLA: March 18, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM MARCH 18, 2018

Organization

We attended a luncheon organized by the local non-profit El Futuro. Durham’s mayor shares the importance of having such organizations in our community.

Organización

Asistimos a un almuerzo organizado por la organización local sin fines de lucro El Futuro. El alcalde de Durham comparte la importancia de tener tales organizaciones en nuestra comunidad.

Event

The City of Raleigh will host the Tamale Festival on March 24th . The organizers will share information about this great event with us.

Evento

La ciudad de Raleigh será sede del Festival de Tamales el 24 de marzo. Los organizadores compartirán con nosotros información sobre este gran evento.

Latino Achiever

We are very excited that many Latinos highlighted on HOLA continue to succeed in their endeavors. We had the opportunity to catch-up with Luis Toledo, who is running for NC Senate District 16.

Latino Triunfador

Estamos muy entusiasmados de que muchos latinos destacados en HOLA sigan teniendo éxito en sus esfuerzos. Tuvimos la oportunidad de ponernos al día con Luis Toledo, quien se está postulando para el senado del Distrito 16 de Carolina del Norte 16.

Latino Leader

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader of the Week is Carlos Vidales, who was born in Salvador. He is a senior software engineer at Oracle.

Líder Latino

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro Líder Latino de la semana es Carlos Vidales, nacido en Salvador y es Ingeniero de Software en Oracle.