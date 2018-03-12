HOLA: March 11, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM MARCH 11, 2018

Health

A local pediatrician will share information with us about allergies and children.

Salud

Una pediatra local compartirá con nosotros información sobre alergias en los niños.

Dance

We interview a dance group called Orgullo y Alma Latina.\

Baile

Entrevistamos a un grupo de baile llamado Orgullo y Alma Latina.

Latino Cooking

Chef JP will show us how to make Aborrajados, which is a recipe from his hometown.

Cocina Latina

Chef JP nos mostrará cómo hacer Aborrajados, que es una receta de su ciudad natal.

Latina Leader

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latina Leader of the Week is Ana María Fernandez from Colombia and is a nurse practitioner at Duke.

Líder Latina

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestra líder latina de la semana es Ana María Fernández de Colombia y es enfermera en Duke