HOLA: March 11, 2018

Health – Allergies; Dance – Orgullo y Alma Latina; Latino Cooking – Aborrajados; Latina Leader of the Week – Ana María Fernandez;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM MARCH 11, 2018

María GuerraHealth

A local pediatrician will share information with us about allergies and children.

 

Salud

Una pediatra local compartirá con nosotros información sobre alergias en los niños.

Orgullo y Alma LatinaDance

We interview a dance group called Orgullo y Alma Latina.\

 

Baile

Entrevistamos a un grupo de baile llamado Orgullo y Alma Latina.

AborrajadosLatino Cooking

Chef JP will show us how to make Aborrajados, which is a recipe from his hometown.

 

Cocina Latina

Chef JP nos mostrará cómo hacer Aborrajados, que es una receta de su ciudad natal.

Ana María FernandezLatina Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latina Leader of the Week is Ana María Fernandez from Colombia and is a nurse practitioner at Duke.

Líder Latina
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestra líder latina de la semana es Ana María Fernández de Colombia y es enfermera en Duke