HOLA: March 11, 2018
Health – Allergies; Dance – Orgullo y Alma Latina; Latino Cooking – Aborrajados; Latina Leader of the Week – Ana María Fernandez;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM MARCH 11, 2018
Health
A local pediatrician will share information with us about allergies and children.
Salud
Una pediatra local compartirá con nosotros información sobre alergias en los niños.
Dance
We interview a dance group called Orgullo y Alma Latina.\
Baile
Entrevistamos a un grupo de baile llamado Orgullo y Alma Latina.
Latino Cooking
Chef JP will show us how to make Aborrajados, which is a recipe from his hometown.
Cocina Latina
Chef JP nos mostrará cómo hacer Aborrajados, que es una receta de su ciudad natal.
Latina Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latina Leader of the Week is Ana María Fernandez from Colombia and is a nurse practitioner at Duke.
Líder Latina
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestra líder latina de la semana es Ana María Fernández de Colombia y es enfermera en Duke