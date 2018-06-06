HOLA: June 3, 2018
Art – Rafael Osuba; Events – Día de Guatemala; Latino Leader of the Week – Mauricio Vargas; Organization – Durham Bulls; Latin Cooking – Arroz con Leche
HIGHLIGHTS FROM JUNE 3, 2018
Art
We interviewed Rafael Osuba, co-curator of the art exhibition at Duke University.
Arte
Entrevistamos a Rafael Osuba, co-curador de la exposición de arte en la Universidad de Duke.
Events
The Consul General of Guatemala invited the Triangle area community to the event, “Día de Guatemala,” on June 9th.
Eventos
El Cónsul General de Guatemala invitó a la comunidad del área del Triángulo al evento, “Día de Guatemala,” el 9 de junio.
Latino Leader of the Week
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Mauricio Vargas from Colombia . He works at Chemerix.
Líder Latino de la Semana
Nuestro líder latino de la semana es Mauricio Vargas de Colombia. Él trabaja en Chemerix.
Organization
We interviewed one of the Latino members of the Durham Bulls.
Organización
Entrevistamos a uno de los miembros latinos de los Durham Bulls.
Latin Cooking
Chef JP teaches us how to make Arroz con Leche.
Cocina Latina
Chef JP nos enseña cómo hacer Arroz con Leche.