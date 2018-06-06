HOLA: June 3, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JUNE 3, 2018

Art

We interviewed Rafael Osuba, co-curator of the art exhibition at Duke University.

Arte

Entrevistamos a Rafael Osuba, co-curador de la exposición de arte en la Universidad de Duke.

Events

The Consul General of Guatemala invited the Triangle area community to the event, “Día de Guatemala,” on June 9th.

Eventos

El Cónsul General de Guatemala invitó a la comunidad del área del Triángulo al evento, “Día de Guatemala,” el 9 de junio.

Latino Leader of the Week

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader of the Week is Mauricio Vargas from Colombia . He works at Chemerix.

Líder Latino de la Semana

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder latino de la semana es Mauricio Vargas de Colombia. Él trabaja en Chemerix.

Organization

We interviewed one of the Latino members of the Durham Bulls.

Organización

Entrevistamos a uno de los miembros latinos de los Durham Bulls.

Latin Cooking

Chef JP teaches us how to make Arroz con Leche.

Cocina Latina

Chef JP nos enseña cómo hacer Arroz con Leche.