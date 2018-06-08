HOLA: June 10, 2018 Copy
Information – Pediatrics; History – LatinX; Latin Cooking – Ceviche; Community – Young Latino Achievers; Latino Leader of the Week – Gilberto Guitarte
HIGHLIGHTS FROM JUNE 10, 2018
Information
One of our talented area pediatricians will share some tips to help improve our children’s sleep.
Información
Una de nuestras talentosas pediatras del área compartirá algunos consejos para ayudar a mejorar el sueño de nuestros niños.
History
María DeGuzmán will explain to us the new term LatinX.
Historia
María DeGuzmán nos va a explicar el nuevo termino LatinX.
Latin Cooking
Chef Veronica will teach us how to make Ceviche from Ecuador.
Cocina Latina
La chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer el ceviche de Ecuador.
Community
For us, it is very important to highlight how young Latinos are overcoming obstacles and are making an impact in our community.
Comunidad
Para nosotros, es muy importante destacar cómo los jóvenes latinos están sobrepasando obstáculos y están haciendo un impacto en nuestra comunidad.
Latino Leader of the Week
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader is Gilberto Guitarte from Argentina and he works at Tyco.
Líder Latino de la Semana
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder latino es Gilberto Guitarte de Argentina y trabaja en Tyco.