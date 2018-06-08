HOLA: June 10, 2018 Copy

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JUNE 10, 2018

Information

One of our talented area pediatricians will share some tips to help improve our children’s sleep.

Información

Una de nuestras talentosas pediatras del área compartirá algunos consejos para ayudar a mejorar el sueño de nuestros niños.

History

María DeGuzmán will explain to us the new term LatinX.

Historia

María DeGuzmán nos va a explicar el nuevo termino LatinX.

Latin Cooking

Chef Veronica will teach us how to make Ceviche from Ecuador.

Cocina Latina

La chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer el ceviche de Ecuador.

Community

For us, it is very important to highlight how young Latinos are overcoming obstacles and are making an impact in our community.

Comunidad

Para nosotros, es muy importante destacar cómo los jóvenes latinos están sobrepasando obstáculos y están haciendo un impacto en nuestra comunidad.

Latino Leader of the Week

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader is Gilberto Guitarte from Argentina and he works at Tyco.

Líder Latino de la Semana

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder latino es Gilberto Guitarte de Argentina y trabaja en Tyco.