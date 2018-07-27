HOLA: July 29, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JULY 29, 2018

Information

CBC partnered with the NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and together want to help businesses to succeed. We had the first conference about Digital Marketing presented by Chris Weatherly and Jessica Paino.

Informa ción

CBC se asoció con la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de Carolina del Norte y juntos quieren ayudar a las empresas a tener éxito. Tuvimos la primera conferencia sobre Marketing Digital presentada por Chris Weatherly y Jessica Paino.

Latina Leader of the Week

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latina Leader of the week is Maria Ferris from Mexico. She is a kidney specialist at UNC Chapel Hill.

Líder Latina de la Semana

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestra líder Latina de la Semana es Maria Ferris de México. Ella es una especialista de riñón en UNC Chapel Hill.

Latin Cooking

Chef Verónica will teach us how to make Tortilla Española.

Cocina Latina

Chef Verónica nos enseñará a preparar Tortilla Española.

Latin Music

We will feature a singing group called Flor Y Canto that promotes Mexican culture.

Música Latina

Mostraremos un grupo de canto llamado Flor Y Canto que promueve la cultura mexicana.