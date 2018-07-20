HOLA: July 22, 2018
Latino Leader of the Week – Raúl Necochea, Ph.D; Health – Pediatrics; Latin Cooking – Niños Envueltos; Exercise – Ana De-Langhe
HIGHLIGHTS FROM JULY 22, 2018
Latino Leader of the Week
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Raúl Necochea, Ph.D from Peru. He is an Assistant Professor, Dept. of Social Medicine at UNC Chapel Hill.
Líder Latino de la Semana
Nuestro Líder Latino de la semana es Raúl Necochea, Ph.D de Perú. Ėl es profesor asistente del Departamento de Medicina Social en UNC Chapel Hill.
Health
A pediatrician in Durham will give some tips to parents about potty training.
Salud
Una pediatra en Durham dará algunos consejos a los padres sobre el entrenamiento para ir al baño.
Latin Cooking
Chef Verónica will teach us how to make the delicious Argentinian dish Niños Envueltos, or “Wrapped Children.”
Cocina Latina
Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer un delicioso plato argentino “Niños envueltos”.
Exercise
Ana De-Langhe will teach us different forms of outdoor exercise.
Ejercicio
Ana De-Langhe nos enseñará diferentes formas de hacer ejercicio al aire libre.