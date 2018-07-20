HOLA: July 22, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JULY 22, 2018

Latino Leader of the Week

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers



Our Latino Leader of the Week is Raúl Necochea, Ph.D from Peru. He is an Assistant Professor, Dept. of Social Medicine at UNC Chapel Hill.

Líder Latino de la Semana

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro Líder Latino de la semana es Raúl Necochea, Ph.D de Perú. Ėl es profesor asistente del Departamento de Medicina Social en UNC Chapel Hill.

Health

A pediatrician in Durham will give some tips to parents about potty training.

Salud

Una pediatra en Durham dará algunos consejos a los padres sobre el entrenamiento para ir al baño.

Latin Cooking

Chef Verónica will teach us how to make the delicious Argentinian dish Niños Envueltos, or “Wrapped Children.”

Cocina Latina

Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer un delicioso plato argentino “Niños envueltos”.

Exercise

Ana De-Langhe will teach us different forms of outdoor exercise.

Ejercicio

Ana De-Langhe nos enseñará diferentes formas de hacer ejercicio al aire libre.