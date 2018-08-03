HOLA: August 5, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM AUGUST 5, 2018

Hispanic Talent

We interviewed Claudia Rupcich, news reporter at WRAL, who is from Venezuela and will tell us about a little bit about herself and how CBC is committed to the Hispanic community. She will also speak to how she wants to get involved in the community.

Talento Hispano

Entrevistamos a la periodista de Claudia Rupcich, News en WRAL, que es de Venezuela y nos contará un poco sobre ella y cómo CBC está comprometida con la comunidad hispana y cómo quiere involucrarse en la comunidad.

General Consulate of Mexico

We were at the General Consulate of Mexico in Raleigh to speak with the Consul about H2A and H2B visas.

Consulado General de México

Estuvimos en el Consulado General de México en Raleigh para hablar con la Cónsul acerca de las visas H2A y H2B.

Latin Cooking

Chef JP will teach us how to make Colombian Arroz con Pollo.

Cocina Latina

El Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer Arroz con Pollo colombiano.

Hispanic Art

George LeChevallier, originally from Puerto Rico, will share with us his passion as an artist and will talk specifically about an art exhibition that he currently has in downtown Raleigh.

Arte Hispano

George LeChevallier, originario de Puerto Rico, compartirá con nosotros su pasión como artista y hablará específicamente sobre una exposición de arte que tiene actualmente en el centro de Raleigh.

Líder Latina de la Semana Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers



Our Latina Leader of the Week is María Del Valle-Torres who was born in Puerto Rico and she works at the Shepherd’s Care Medical Clinic as a physician.

Líder Latina de la Semana

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestra Líder Latina de la Semana es María Del Valle-Torres que nació en Puerto Rico y trabaja en Sheperd’s Care Medical Clinic como doctora.