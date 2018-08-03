HOLA: August 5, 2018
Hispanic Talent – Claudia Rupcich; Information – General Consulate of Mexico; Latin Cooking – Colombian Arroz con Pollo; Hispanic Art – George LeChevallier; Latina Leader of the Week – María Del Valle-Torres
HIGHLIGHTS FROM AUGUST 5, 2018
Hispanic Talent
We interviewed Claudia Rupcich, news reporter at WRAL, who is from Venezuela and will tell us about a little bit about herself and how CBC is committed to the Hispanic community. She will also speak to how she wants to get involved in the community.
Talento Hispano
Entrevistamos a la periodista de Claudia Rupcich, News en WRAL, que es de Venezuela y nos contará un poco sobre ella y cómo CBC está comprometida con la comunidad hispana y cómo quiere involucrarse en la comunidad.
General Consulate of Mexico
We were at the General Consulate of Mexico in Raleigh to speak with the Consul about H2A and H2B visas.
Consulado General de México
Estuvimos en el Consulado General de México en Raleigh para hablar con la Cónsul acerca de las visas H2A y H2B.
Latin Cooking
Chef JP will teach us how to make Colombian Arroz con Pollo.
Cocina Latina
El Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer Arroz con Pollo colombiano.
Hispanic Art
George LeChevallier, originally from Puerto Rico, will share with us his passion as an artist and will talk specifically about an art exhibition that he currently has in downtown Raleigh.
Arte Hispano
George LeChevallier, originario de Puerto Rico, compartirá con nosotros su pasión como artista y hablará específicamente sobre una exposición de arte que tiene actualmente en el centro de Raleigh.
Líder Latina de la SemanaSponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latina Leader of the Week is María Del Valle-Torres who was born in Puerto Rico and she works at the Shepherd’s Care Medical Clinic as a physician.
Líder Latina de la Semana
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestra Líder Latina de la Semana es María Del Valle-Torres que nació en Puerto Rico y trabaja en Sheperd’s Care Medical Clinic como doctora.