HOLA: July 15, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JULY 15, 2018

Event



We interviewed Chris Weatherly Director of Sales and operations at WRAL Digital Solutions and Ximena Ordonez Executive Director of the NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. They are going to talk about the workshop on July 19th that will offer an opportunity to the community to learn about the new trends of the digital world.

Eventos

Entrevistamos al Director de Ventas y Operaciones de Chris Weatherly en WRAL Digital Solutions y Ximena Ordoñez, Director Ejecutivo de la Cámara de Comercio Hispana de NC, quienes hablarán sobre el taller el 19 de julio que ofrecerá a la comunidad para aprender las nuevas tendencias en el digital mundo.

Health

A pediatrician will tell us how to handle a child’s tantrum.

Salud

Una pediatra nos dirá cómo manejar las rabietas de los niños.

Latin Cooking

Chef Verónica will teach us how to make the delicious dessert Choco Flan.

Cocina Latina

La Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer el delicioso postre de Choco Flan.

Dance

Betto Herrera from Mambo Dinámico will teach us how to dance the Cha Cha.

Baile

Betto Herrera de Mambo Dinámico nos enseñará a bailar el Cha Cha.

Latino Leader of the Week

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers



Our Latino Leader of the Week is Andrés Musalem from Chile. He is a professor at Duke University.

Líder Latino de la Semana

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro Líder Latino de la Semana es Andrés Musalem de Chile. Es profesor en la Universidad de Duke.