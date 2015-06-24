HOLA: January 7, 2018
HIGHLIGHTS FROM JANUARY 7
Non-Profit Organization
Rick Van Sant is the Executive Director of Go Global NC and he will share information with us about this amazing organization.
Organizaciones sin fines de Lucro
Rick Van Sant es el Director Ejecutivo de Go Global NC y compartirá con nosotros información acerca de esta increíble organización.
Latino Initiative
We interviewed Lorena Patterson who is the Director of Latino Initiatives at Go Global NC. She will tell us how this program has changing the lives of many people.
Iniciativa Latina
Entrevistamos a Lorena Patterson quien es el Directora de iniciativas latinas en Go Global NC. Ella nos dirá cómo este programa ha cambiando la vida de muchas personas.
Non-Profit Organization
We will show North Carolinians who went to Mexico through Go Global NC and they will share their experiences.
Organizaciones sin fines de Lucro
Vamos a mostrar personas de Carolina del Norte que fueron a México a través de Go Global NC donde ellos compartirán sus experiencias.
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Adolfo Rodriguez from Peru. He is a vice-president at Citrix.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestra Líder Latino de la Semana es Adolfo Rodriquez de Peru. Él es un vicepresidente en Citrix.