HOLA: January 7, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JANUARY 7

Non-Profit Organization

Rick Van Sant is the Executive Director of Go Global NC and he will share information with us about this amazing organization.

Organizaciones sin fines de Lucro

Rick Van Sant es el Director Ejecutivo de Go Global NC y compartirá con nosotros información acerca de esta increíble organización.

Latino Initiative

We interviewed Lorena Patterson who is the Director of Latino Initiatives at Go Global NC. She will tell us how this program has changing the lives of many people.

Iniciativa Latina

Entrevistamos a Lorena Patterson quien es el Directora de iniciativas latinas en Go Global NC. Ella nos dirá cómo este programa ha cambiando la vida de muchas personas.



Non-Profit Organization

We will show North Carolinians who went to Mexico through Go Global NC and they will share their experiences.

Organizaciones sin fines de Lucro

Vamos a mostrar personas de Carolina del Norte que fueron a México a través de Go Global NC donde ellos compartirán sus experiencias.

Latino Leader

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers



Our Latino Leader of the Week is Adolfo Rodriguez from Peru. He is a vice-president at Citrix.

Líder Latino

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas



Nuestra Líder Latino de la Semana es Adolfo Rodriquez de Peru. Él es un vicepresidente en Citrix.