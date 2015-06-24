HOLA: January 28, 2018
Latino Art – Renee Laverty; Latino Art – Michelle Valladarez; Latino Art – Antonio Alanis; Latino Art – Cornelio Campos; Latino Leader – Juan Torres Ph.D.
HIGHLIGHTS FROM JANUARY 28, 2018
Latino Art
We interview Renee Laverty who is the founder of Pleiades Gallery, which is hosting an art exhibition featuring many Latino Artists.
Arte Latino
Entrevistamos a Renee Laverty, fundadora de la Galería Pleiades, que organizaron una exposición de arte con muchos artistas latinos.
Latino Art
We interview artist Michelle Valladarez who is going to share why it is important for her to remember people working in the field. She will show us how she express her feelings through her paintings.
Arte Latino
Entrevistamos a Michelle Valladarez que nos dirá por qué es importante para ella recordar a las personas que trabajan en el campo y nos mostrará cómo expresa esto en sus pinturas
Latino Art
We interview artist Antonio Alanis who will explain some of the Mexican traditions that are reflected in his paintings.
Arte Latino
Entrevistamos al artista Antonio Alanis quien explicará algunas tradiciones mexicanas que se reflejan en sus pinturas
Latino Art
We interviewed Cornelio Campos, a Mexican artist who paints from his heart and expresses life through his artwork.
Arte Latino
Entrevistamos a Cornelio Campos, un artista mexicano que pinta desde su corazón y expresa la vida a través de su obra de arte.
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Juan Torres Ph.D. He was born in Spain and grew up in Puerto Rico. He is a Senior VP from Global Quality at Biogen.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro Líder Latino de la semana es Juan Torres Ph.D. ÉL nació en España y creció en Puerto Rico y es Senior VP de Global Quality en Biogen.