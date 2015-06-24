HOLA: January 28, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JANUARY 28, 2018

Latino Art

We interview Renee Laverty who is the founder of Pleiades Gallery, which is hosting an art exhibition featuring many Latino Artists.

Arte Latino

Entrevistamos a Renee Laverty, fundadora de la Galería Pleiades, que organizaron una exposición de arte con muchos artistas latinos.

Latino Art

We interview artist Michelle Valladarez who is going to share why it is important for her to remember people working in the field. She will show us how she express her feelings through her paintings.

Arte Latino

Entrevistamos a Michelle Valladarez que nos dirá por qué es importante para ella recordar a las personas que trabajan en el campo y nos mostrará cómo expresa esto en sus pinturas

Latino Art

We interview artist Antonio Alanis who will explain some of the Mexican traditions that are reflected in his paintings.

Arte Latino

Entrevistamos al artista Antonio Alanis quien explicará algunas tradiciones mexicanas que se reflejan en sus pinturas

Latino Art

We interviewed Cornelio Campos, a Mexican artist who paints from his heart and expresses life through his artwork.

Arte Latino

Entrevistamos a Cornelio Campos, un artista mexicano que pinta desde su corazón y expresa la vida a través de su obra de arte.

Latino Leader

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader of the Week is Juan Torres Ph.D. He was born in Spain and grew up in Puerto Rico. He is a Senior VP from Global Quality at Biogen.

Líder Latino

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro Líder Latino de la semana es Juan Torres Ph.D. ÉL nació en España y creció en Puerto Rico y es Senior VP de Global Quality en Biogen.