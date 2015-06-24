HOLA: January 21, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM JANUARY 21, 2018

Ballet

We spoke with Mariaelena Ruiz who is the Director of Cary’s Ballet Company and is going to give us some information about this beauty of ballet.

Ballet

Hablamos con Mariaelena Ruiz quien es la Directora de Cary’s Ballet Company y nos va a dar información sobre la belleza del ballet.

Ballet

We will show that ballet is not only for women and how has been evolved from the seventies.

Ballet

Mostraremos que el ballet no es solo para mujeres y cómo ha evolucionado desde los años setenta.

Ballet

We interviewed a group of Latino dancers from Colombia, Argentina and Peru that will tell us about their experiences here in the United States.

Ballet

Entrevistamos a un grupo de bailarines latinos de Colombia, Argentina y Perú que nos contarán sobre sus experiencias aquí en los Estados Unidos.

Latin Cooking

Chef Veronica will teach us a delicious breakfast option that is made with plantains and chorizo.

Cocina Latina

Nuestra Chef Verónica nos enseñará una opción deliciosa para el desayuno con plátanos y chorizo.

Latino Leader

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader of the Week is Jose Calderon from Costa Rica. He is the international sales manager for Farm Pak.

Líder Latino

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder latino de la semana es José Calderón de Costa Rica. Él es el gerente de ventas internacionales para Farm Pak.