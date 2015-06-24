HOLA: December 31, 2017
Latin Cooking – Chef JP and Chef Veronica; Latin Cooking – Rosca de Reyes; Latina Achiever – María Durán; Latin Dance – Tango; Latina Leader of the Week – María Arias;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM DECEMBER 31
Latin Cooking
Our Chefs JP and Veronica will show us some of the foods from different Latino countries, and they will teach us how to make several at home.
Cocina Latina
Our Chefs JP and Veronica show the different gastronomy from the Latino countries and teaches how to make it at home
Latin Cooking
Chef Veronica will show us how to make Rosca de Reyes – a Mexican sweet bread that is eaten on Three Kings Day.
Cocina Latino
La chef Verónica nos mostrará cómo hacer Rosca de Reyes-un pan dulce mexicano que se consume en el día de los Reyes
Latina Achiever
We will share María Durán story, a Latina Achiever who has been successful. She will give advice to young generations on how it is possible to succeeded in life.
Triunfadora Latina
Vamos a mostrar la historia de María Durán una triunfadora Latina que ha tenido éxito y dará consejos a la generación de jóvenes en cómo puede ser posible tener éxito en la vida
Latin Dance
Nancy and Tom are a couple who will dance Tango, a typical dance from Argentina
Baile Latino
Nancy y Tom son una pareja que bailará Tango, un baile típico de Argentina
Latina Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latina Leader of the Week is María Arias from Ecuador. She is a doctor at Duke.
Líder Latina
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestra Líder Latina de la Semana es María Arias de Ecuador. Ella es Doctora en Duke.