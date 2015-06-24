HOLA: December 31, 2017

HIGHLIGHTS FROM DECEMBER 31

Latin Cooking

Our Chefs JP and Veronica will show us some of the foods from different Latino countries, and they will teach us how to make several at home.

Cocina Latina

Our Chefs JP and Veronica show the different gastronomy from the Latino countries and teaches how to make it at home

Latin Cooking

Chef Veronica will show us how to make Rosca de Reyes – a Mexican sweet bread that is eaten on Three Kings Day.

Cocina Latino

La chef Verónica nos mostrará cómo hacer Rosca de Reyes-un pan dulce mexicano que se consume en el día de los Reyes

Latina Achiever

We will share María Durán story, a Latina Achiever who has been successful. She will give advice to young generations on how it is possible to succeeded in life.

Triunfadora Latina

Vamos a mostrar la historia de María Durán una triunfadora Latina que ha tenido éxito y dará consejos a la generación de jóvenes en cómo puede ser posible tener éxito en la vida

Latin Dance

Nancy and Tom are a couple who will dance Tango, a typical dance from Argentina

Baile Latino

Nancy y Tom son una pareja que bailará Tango, un baile típico de Argentina

Latina Leader

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers



Our Latina Leader of the Week is María Arias from Ecuador. She is a doctor at Duke.

Líder Latina

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas



Nuestra Líder Latina de la Semana es María Arias de Ecuador. Ella es Doctora en Duke.