HOLA: December 17, 2017

Organization – Diamante Inc; Event – Star of Hope; Health – Dr. Patricia Herrera; Latin Cooking – Dulce de Lechosa; Latina Leader of the Week – Kristal Díaz;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM DECEMBER 17

Roberto PerézOrganization

We interviewed the President of Diamante Inc, Roberto Peréz, who is going to tell us about the organization.

 

Organización

Entrevistamos a Roberto Peréz, Presidente de Diamante Inc, quien nos va a contar sobre esta organización

Star of HopeEvent

Roberto Peréz will tell us about the “Star of Hope” campaign that helps members of our community who are in need.

 

Eventos

Roberto Peréz también hablará sobre la campaña “Star of Hope – estrella de esperanza” que ayuda a la comunidad necesitada

Patricia HerreraHealth

Dr. Patricia Herrera will talk to us about the flu and why it is important to get vaccinated.

 

Salud

La Dra. Patricia Herrera nos hablará sobre el flu y por qué es importante tener la vacuna.

dulce-de-lechosa-2Latin Cooking

Chef JP will teach us how to make “Dulce de Lechosa,” which is a dessert made in Venezuela during the holidays.

 

Cocina Latina

Nuestro Chef JP nos enseñará a hacer “Dulce de Lechosa” que es un postre típico de Venezuela durante las festividades.

Latina Leader - Kristal Diaz-RojasLatina Leader
Our Latina Leader of the week is Kristal Díaz from Puerto Rico. She is the Global Execution Leader at IBM.

 

Líder Latina
Nuestra líder Latina de la semana es Kristal Díaz de Puerto Rico. Ella es la líder Global de ejecución de IBM.

 

 