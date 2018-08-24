HOLA: August 26, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM AUGUST 26, 2018

Organization

In these times of much global uncertainty, there’s a local organization called Go Global NC that connects North Carolina to the world and the world to North Carolina. We will show more in-depth information about the Latino initiatives.

Organi zación

En estos tiempos de mucha incertidumbre global hay una organización local que conecta a Carolina del Norte con el mundo y el mundo a Carolina del Norte mostraremos más en profundidad sobre las iniciativas latinas.

Latin Cooking

Chef Verónica uses typical Latino ingredients to make a delicious corn soup.

Cocina Latina

Chef Verónica usa ingredientes típicos latinos para hacer una deliciosa sopa de maíz.

Latin Art

We interviewed Leticia Álvarez, a Mexican artist, who will share her artwork and a little bit about her life with us.

Arte Latino

Entrevistamos a Leticia Álvarez, una artista mexicana que compartirá con nosotros su obra de arte y un poco sobre su vida.

Latino Leader of the Week

Our Latino Leader of the Week is Rodolfo Ruiz from Mexico. He is a Senior Manager at Lenovo.

Líder Latino de la Semana

Nuestro Líder Latino de la Semana es Rodolfo Ruiz de México. Él es gerente senior en Lenovo.