HOLA: August 26, 2018
Organization – Go Global NC; Latin Cooking – Corn Soup; Latin Art – Leticia Álvarez; Latino Leader of the Week – Rodolfo Ruiz
HIGHLIGHTS FROM AUGUST 26, 2018
Organization
In these times of much global uncertainty, there’s a local organization called Go Global NC that connects North Carolina to the world and the world to North Carolina. We will show more in-depth information about the Latino initiatives.
Organización
En estos tiempos de mucha incertidumbre global hay una organización local que conecta a Carolina del Norte con el mundo y el mundo a Carolina del Norte mostraremos más en profundidad sobre las iniciativas latinas.
Latin Cooking
Chef Verónica uses typical Latino ingredients to make a delicious corn soup.
Cocina Latina
Chef Verónica usa ingredientes típicos latinos para hacer una deliciosa sopa de maíz.
Latin Art
We interviewed Leticia Álvarez, a Mexican artist, who will share her artwork and a little bit about her life with us.
Arte Latino
Entrevistamos a Leticia Álvarez, una artista mexicana que compartirá con nosotros su obra de arte y un poco sobre su vida.
Latino Leader of the Week
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Rodolfo Ruiz from Mexico. He is a Senior Manager at Lenovo.
Líder Latino de la Semana
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro Líder Latino de la Semana es Rodolfo Ruiz de México. Él es gerente senior en Lenovo.