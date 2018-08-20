HOLA: August 19, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM AUGUST 19, 2018

Latino Leader of the Week

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader is Gilberto Guitarte from Argentina. He is a Director at Tyco Electronics.

Líder Latino de la Semana

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro Líder Latino es Gilberto Guitarte de Argentina. Es un Director de Tyco Electronics.

Media

WRAL News has bilingual reporters connecting with the Hispanic community. We interviewed Sarah Krueger to know more about her and to learn how she learned Spanish.

Medios

Las noticias de WRAL tienen reporteros bilingües que se conectan con la comunidad hispana. Entrevistamos a Sarah Krueger para saber más sobre ella y aprender cómo aprendió español.

Latin Cooking

Chef Verónica will teach us how to make a delicious salad from Peru called Sarsa.

Cocina Latina

Nuestra Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer una deliciosa ensalada de Perú llamada Sarsa.

Latin Dance

Nancy and Tom are a couple who will dance Tango, a typical dance from Argentina.

Baile Latino

Nancy y Tom son una pareja que bailará Tango, un baile típico de Argentina.

Organization

Juliana Cabrales from NALEO is going to share information about the organization.

Organi zación

Juliana Cabrales de NALEO va a compartir información acerca de la organización.