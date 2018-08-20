HOLA: August 19, 2018
Latino Leader of the Week – Gilberto Guitarte; Media – Sarah Krueger; Latin Cooking – Sarsa; Latin Dance – Tango; Organization – NALEO
HIGHLIGHTS FROM AUGUST 19, 2018
Latino Leader of the Week
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader is Gilberto Guitarte from Argentina. He is a Director at Tyco Electronics.
Líder Latino de la Semana
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro Líder Latino es Gilberto Guitarte de Argentina. Es un Director de Tyco Electronics.
Media
WRAL News has bilingual reporters connecting with the Hispanic community. We interviewed Sarah Krueger to know more about her and to learn how she learned Spanish.
Medios
Las noticias de WRAL tienen reporteros bilingües que se conectan con la comunidad hispana. Entrevistamos a Sarah Krueger para saber más sobre ella y aprender cómo aprendió español.
Latin Cooking
Chef Verónica will teach us how to make a delicious salad from Peru called Sarsa.
Cocina Latina
Nuestra Chef Verónica nos enseñará cómo hacer una deliciosa ensalada de Perú llamada Sarsa.
Latin Dance
Nancy and Tom are a couple who will dance Tango, a typical dance from Argentina.
Baile Latino
Nancy y Tom son una pareja que bailará Tango, un baile típico de Argentina.
Organization
Juliana Cabrales from NALEO is going to share information about the organization.
Organización
Juliana Cabrales de NALEO va a compartir información acerca de la organización.