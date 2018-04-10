HOLA: April 8, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM APRIL 1, 2018

Latin Cooking

Chef JP will teach us how to make a delicious Coconut Flan.

Cocina Latina

Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer un delicioso Flan de coco.

Latino Leader of the Week

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader of the Week is Rolando Ortiz – an optometrist from Puerto Rico.

Líder Latino

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Rolando Ortiz – un optometrista de Puerto Rico.

Art

We visited the Mexican Consulate to interview Patricia Parar. She will share information about an art technique that she is teaching to women so that they can start an art business from their home.

Arte

Visitamos el Consulado Mexicano para entrevistar a b. Ella compartirá información sobre una técnica de arte que ella está enseñando a las mujeres para que puedan empezar un negocio de arte desde su casa.

Information

The NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will share details about their upcoming diversity luncheon. Ken Smith will be the emcee of this event.

Información

La cámara de Comercio Hispana de Carolina del Norte compartirá detalles sobre su próximo almuerzo de Diversidad . Ken Smith será el maestro de ceremonia de este evento.

Election

Juliana Cabrales from the organization Naleo is going to provide important information about the upcoming primary election and the dates that we need to know.

Elección

Juliana Cabrales de la organización Naleo va a proporcionar información importante sobre las próximas elecciones primarias y las fechas que tenemos que saber.