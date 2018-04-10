HOLA: April 8, 2018
Latin Cooking – Coconut Flan; Latino Leader of the Week – Rolando Ortiz; Art – Patricia Parar; Event – NCHCC Diversity Luncheon; Election – Juliana Cabrales;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM APRIL 1, 2018
Latin Cooking
Chef JP will teach us how to make a delicious Coconut Flan.
Cocina Latina
Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer un delicioso Flan de coco.
Latino Leader of the Week
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Rolando Ortiz – an optometrist from Puerto Rico.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Rolando Ortiz – un optometrista de Puerto Rico.
Art
We visited the Mexican Consulate to interview Patricia Parar. She will share information about an art technique that she is teaching to women so that they can start an art business from their home.
Arte
Visitamos el Consulado Mexicano para entrevistar a b. Ella compartirá información sobre una técnica de arte que ella está enseñando a las mujeres para que puedan empezar un negocio de arte desde su casa.
Information
The NC Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will share details about their upcoming diversity luncheon. Ken Smith will be the emcee of this event.
Información
La cámara de Comercio Hispana de Carolina del Norte compartirá detalles sobre su próximo almuerzo de Diversidad . Ken Smith será el maestro de ceremonia de este evento.
Election
Juliana Cabrales from the organization Naleo is going to provide important information about the upcoming primary election and the dates that we need to know.
Elección
Juliana Cabrales de la organización Naleo va a proporcionar información importante sobre las próximas elecciones primarias y las fechas que tenemos que saber.