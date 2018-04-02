HOLA: April 1, 2018

Information – Water management; Health – Vision; Latino Leader of the Week – Daniel Guerron; Education – Hispanic Educational Summit; Latin Cooking – Colombian Arroz con Pollo;

HIGHLIGHTS FROM APRIL 1, 2018

Tyron BattleInformation
Sponsored by: City of Durham – Water Management

Tyron Battle who is going to teach some things that we can and we can’t put down the drain.

Información
Patrocinado por: City of Durham – Water Manager

Tyron Battle que nos va a enseñar unas cosas que podemos y no podemos arrojar en el desagüe

Dr Rolando OrtizHealth
Sponsored by: Bright Vision Center

Dr. Rolando Ortiz will tell us why it is important to do an eye exam and shows us the services they provide in their clinic.

Salud
Patrocinado por: Bright Vision Center

El Dr. Rolando Ortiz nos dirá por qué es importante realizar un examen de la vista y nos muestra los servicios que brindan en su clínica.

Daniel GuerronLatino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers

Our Latino Leader of the Week is Daniel Guerron from Ecuador. He works as a Professor and Doctor at Duke.

Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Daniel Guerron de Ecuador. Trabaja como profesor y médico en Duke.

Bryan Mims WRAL emceeEducation

More than 600 Latino students went to NC STATE University to attend the Hispanic Educational Summit organized by the NC Society of Hispanic Professionals.

Educación

Más de 600 estudiantes latinos asistieron a NC STATE University para asistir a la cumbre de educación Hispana organizada por la Sociedad de Hispanos Profesionales de Carolina del Norte.

Arroz con Pollo ColombiaLatino Cooking

Chef JP will teach us how to make Colombian Arroz con Pollo.

Cocina Latina

El Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer Arroz con Pollo colombiano.