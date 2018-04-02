HOLA: April 1, 2018

HIGHLIGHTS FROM APRIL 1, 2018

Information

Sponsored by: City of Durham – Water Management

Tyron Battle who is going to teach some things that we can and we can’t put down the drain.

Información

Patrocinado por: City of Durham – Water Manager



Tyron Battle que nos va a enseñar unas cosas que podemos y no podemos arrojar en el desagüe

Health

Sponsored by: Bright Vision Center



Dr. Rolando Ortiz will tell us why it is important to do an eye exam and shows us the services they provide in their clinic.

Salud

Patrocinado por: Bright Vision Center



El Dr. Rolando Ortiz nos dirá por qué es importante realizar un examen de la vista y nos muestra los servicios que brindan en su clínica.

Latino Leader

Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers



Our Latino Leader of the Week is Daniel Guerron from Ecuador. He works as a Professor and Doctor at Duke.

Líder Latino

Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas

Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Daniel Guerron de Ecuador. Trabaja como profesor y médico en Duke.

Education

More than 600 Latino students went to NC STATE University to attend the Hispanic Educational Summit organized by the NC Society of Hispanic Professionals.

Educación

Más de 600 estudiantes latinos asistieron a NC STATE University para asistir a la cumbre de educación Hispana organizada por la Sociedad de Hispanos Profesionales de Carolina del Norte.

Latino Cooking

Chef JP will teach us how to make Colombian Arroz con Pollo.

Cocina Latina

El Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer Arroz con Pollo colombiano.