HOLA: April 1, 2018
Information – Water management; Health – Vision; Latino Leader of the Week – Daniel Guerron; Education – Hispanic Educational Summit; Latin Cooking – Colombian Arroz con Pollo;
HIGHLIGHTS FROM APRIL 1, 2018
Information
Sponsored by: City of Durham – Water Management
Tyron Battle who is going to teach some things that we can and we can’t put down the drain.
Información
Patrocinado por: City of Durham – Water Manager
Tyron Battle que nos va a enseñar unas cosas que podemos y no podemos arrojar en el desagüe
Health
Sponsored by: Bright Vision Center
Dr. Rolando Ortiz will tell us why it is important to do an eye exam and shows us the services they provide in their clinic.
Salud
Patrocinado por: Bright Vision Center
El Dr. Rolando Ortiz nos dirá por qué es importante realizar un examen de la vista y nos muestra los servicios que brindan en su clínica.
Latino Leader
Sponsored by: Carolina Ford Dealers
Our Latino Leader of the Week is Daniel Guerron from Ecuador. He works as a Professor and Doctor at Duke.
Líder Latino
Patrocinado por: Los Concesionarios Ford de las Carolinas
Nuestro líder Latino de la semana es Daniel Guerron de Ecuador. Trabaja como profesor y médico en Duke.
Education
More than 600 Latino students went to NC STATE University to attend the Hispanic Educational Summit organized by the NC Society of Hispanic Professionals.
Educación
Más de 600 estudiantes latinos asistieron a NC STATE University para asistir a la cumbre de educación Hispana organizada por la Sociedad de Hispanos Profesionales de Carolina del Norte.
Latino Cooking
Chef JP will teach us how to make Colombian Arroz con Pollo.
Cocina Latina
El Chef JP nos enseñará cómo hacer Arroz con Pollo colombiano.