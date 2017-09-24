Tar Heel Talk: September 24th, 2017

Topic: MiracleFeet

Guests: Jen Everhart, Deputy Program Director, MiracleFeet

Amanda Springer, Director of Marketing and Communications, MiracleFeet

Clubfoot is one of the most common birth defects in the world, affecting one out of every 800 children worldwide. Now there’s is a local organization working to change that. MiracleFeet is based out of Chapel Hill and it’s a nonprofit organization that provides medical care for low-income children and adults in third world countries who have clubfoot.