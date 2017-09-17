Tar Heel Talk: September 17th, 2017
Topic: 100 Black Men of Triangle East
Guests: Al Sullivan, President, 100 Black Men of Triangle East
Nate Branscomb, Vice President, 100 Black Men of Triangle East
Greg McLeod, Mentoring Co-chair
Stephen Cooke, Mentoring Co-chair
Chonda Swann, Parent
Joshua Swann, Mentoring Program Participant
100 Black Men of America is a nonprofit organization designed to mentor, educate and empower African American youth. This week we look at efforts to do that on the local level. Studies show that mentoring may be the most important factor to helping young men of color succeed. 100 Black Men of Triangle East is working to mentor African American males in the Raleigh and Durham areas.