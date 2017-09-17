Tar Heel Talk: September 17th, 2017

Topic: 100 Black Men of Triangle East

Guests:  Al Sullivan, President, 100 Black Men of Triangle East
               Nate Branscomb, Vice President, 100 Black Men of Triangle East
               Greg McLeod, Mentoring Co-chair
               Stephen Cooke, Mentoring  Co-chair
                Chonda Swann, Parent
                 Joshua Swann, Mentoring Program Participant
100 Black Men of America is a nonprofit organization designed to mentor, educate and empower African American youth. This week we look at efforts to do that on the local level. Studies show that mentoring may be the most important factor to helping young men of color succeed. 100 Black Men of Triangle East is working to mentor African American males in the Raleigh and Durham areas.