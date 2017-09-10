Tar Heel Talk: September 10th, 2017
Topic: Early Childhood Education
Guests:
Ayanna Carr-Brown, Founder, Village Learning Solutions Educational Staffing
Mark Brown, President, Village Learning Solutions Educational Staffing
Danielle O’Neal, Chief Operating Officer, Village Learning Solutions Educational Staffing
Angelo Pettis, Owner, Primrose School of Heritage Wake Forest
There are many different early childhood professions but they all have one thing in common – the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of children. Research shows that providing a high quality education for children before they turn five yields significant long-term benefits. Young people who were in preschool programs are more likely to graduate from high school, go on to college and to own homes. This week’s show focuses on efforts to recruit qualified teachers to the industry.