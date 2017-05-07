Tar Heel Talk: May 7th, 2017
Topic: Community Music School
Guests:
Erin Zanders, Operations Manager, Community Music School
Waltye Rasulala, Instructor, Community Music School
Michael Corts, CMS Cello Student
Myriah Luke, Cello Instructor and Former CMS Student
Carol Holland, VP of CMS Board of Directors
The Community Music School is a Raleigh nonprofit that offers private music lessons to students with limited financial resources. The one-on-one lessons are offered to student ages 6 to 18 who qualify for free or reduced lunch in the Wake County public school system. Each 30-minute lesson cost the family just $1. The school recently had some financial challenges and had to close, but reopened a few months later thanks to an outpouring of community support.