Tar Heel Talk: May 7th, 2017

Topic: Community Music School

The Community Music School is a Raleigh nonprofit that offers private music lessons to students with limited financial resources. The one-on-one lessons are offered to student ages 6 to 18 who qualify for free or reduced lunch in the Wake County public school system. Each 30-minute lesson cost the family just $1. The school recently had some financial challenges and had to close, but reopened a few months later thanks to an outpouring of community support.