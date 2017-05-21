Tar Heel Talk: May 21st, 2017
Topic: Family Resource Center
Guests: Vernita Griffith, Program Director, Day 2 Day Dads
Robert Chadwick, Success Coach, Day 2 Day Dads
Derrick Byrd, Co-chair 2017 NC Fatherhood Conference
Vanessa Hickmon, Program Director, Safe Spaces and Choices for Children.
The Family Resource Center South Atlantic is committed to improving the wellbeing of children and families through a variety of programs– From free tax preparation to parenting training. The guests discussed the upcoming 2017 NC Fatherhood Conference as well as efforts to increase the number of foster families in the area. Currently there are 698 kids in foster care in Wake County alone and a desperate need for more foster parents. May is Foster Care Awareness Month.