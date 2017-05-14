Tar Heel Talk: May 14th, 2017

Topic: Bull City Golf Classic Fore Kids

Guests: Phil Ford, Former UNC Point Guard

Jerome Levisy, CEO, Boys and Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties

Marywinne Sherwood, Board Member, Boys and Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties

For nearly 80 years, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Durham and Orange Counties has provided a safe and nurturing place for youth in the community. Now they’ve recently expanded to include Orange County.

The organization offers afterschool programs, athletics, summer camps and more, all at an affordable cost so that hundreds of children can participate. Basketball great, Phil Ford is a supporter of the club and explained why viewers should support the upcoming Bull City Golf Classic Fore Kids and the organization.