Topic: Socks and Undie 5K Rundie

Guests: Melinda Walker, Co-chair, Socks and Undie 5K Rundie

  Wes Brown, Teen Board Mentor, Note in the Pocket

The Socks and Undies 5K Rundie will take place on Saturday, April 22nd at the Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. The event starts at 8:30am. To register log onto noteinthepocket.org.

Proceeds from the race will benefit Note in the Pocket, an organization that  provides clothing for hundreds of students each month.