Topic: Shavannah Speaks Moore

This week’s guest has overcome insurmountable odds to become a successful entrepreneur, motivational speaker and philanthropist. Shavannah Speaks Moore, also known as The Empowerment Expert, has survived poverty and molestation and has founded her own nonprofit, One Big Heart, to help families in need. She’s also founder of Divas in the Kitchen, a program designed to empower women to use cooking as a way to enhance relationships.