Tar Heel Talk: March 12th, 2017

Topic: Women in STEM

Guests: Joretha G. Johnson, CEO Advanced Transformational Technologies Engineering & Management Solutions
Christine S. Grant, Ph.D. Professor/Associate Dean; NC State Engineering

This week’s show focuses on women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math…or STEM careers. My guests today are two local experts who are making an impact in STEM both nationally and worldwide. Dr. Grant and Mrs. Johnson contributed to the book, “Success Strategies From Women in Stem.”

 