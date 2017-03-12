Tar Heel Talk: March 12th, 2017
Topic: Women in STEM
Guests: Joretha G. Johnson, CEO Advanced Transformational Technologies Engineering & Management Solutions
Christine S. Grant, Ph.D. Professor/Associate Dean; NC State Engineering
This week’s show focuses on women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math…or STEM careers. My guests today are two local experts who are making an impact in STEM both nationally and worldwide. Dr. Grant and Mrs. Johnson contributed to the book, “Success Strategies From Women in Stem.”