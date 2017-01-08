Tar Heel Talk: January 8th, 2017
Topic: Annual Women’s Conference
Guests: Rev. Dr. Cheryl Kirk-Duggan, Professor, Shaw University
Jerelene Carver, Director of the Counseling Center, Shaw University
Minister William Booth, Facilitator
National statistics on domestic violence and other assault related crimes reveal that many people experiencing a personal crisis fail to seek the help they need to recover and move forward. A conference being hosted by the Shaw University Divinity School is aimed at empowering those who experience hurt. It’s called the Annual Women’s Conference and will bring together practitioners as well as those who have experienced emotional and physical hurt and are telling their stories to help others. The two day conference takes place on Jan. 27-28 on the campus of Shaw University and is open to the public.